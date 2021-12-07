PGA TOUR

QBE SHOOTOUT

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 7,382. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.6 million. Winners’ share: $648,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Harris English and Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge.

Notes: The two-player team event enters its 33rd year, started by Greg Norman and more commonly known as the Shark Shootout. … Harris English and Matt Kuchar are the only players to have won it three times as teammates. Fred Couples was a three-time winner but with different partners. … Tiburon is where the LPGA Tour staged its season-ending CME Group Tour Championship three weeks ago. … Lexi Thompson is the only LPGA Tour player in the field again. She is playing this year with Bubba Watson. … Steve Stricker had to withdraw with an illness. He is replaced in the field by Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, who will be playing with Sean O’Hair. … Sam Burns is playing with Billy Horschel. They also were partners this year in the Zurich Classic. … The inaugural winners of the event were Curtis Strange and Mark O’Meara in 1989. … With the Skins Game going away in 2008, this is the longest-running tournament of what once was known as the silly season.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 6-9.

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Victorian PGA Championship, Moonah Links Resort, Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: Christopher Wood. Online: https://pga.org.au/

