HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half and Southeast Louisiana breezed to a 91-70 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Greenwood added 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for the Lions (9-13, 5-4 Southland Conference). Marlain Veal added 13 points and nine assists, but he hit just 1 of 7 from 3-point range as SELU shot 36 percent from distance but 53 percent overall. Von Julien pitched in with 10 points, seven assists and three steals.

Greenwood’s efforts helped the Lions take a 42-31 lead at halftime. Nicholls shot 54 percent in the first half, but the Lions built their lead by using 11 offensive rebounds to take 10 more shots than the Colonels (8-14, 4-5). SELU’s lead was never less than eight in the second half.

Danny Garrick came off the bench to score 17 — hitting 5 of 11 from distance — for the Colonels. Jeremiah Jefferson had 15 points, but he missed all five of his 3-point attempts as Nicholls sank 8 of 24 overall. Nicholls lost the rebound battle 37-24 and turned the ball over 16 times.