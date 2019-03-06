HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood had a career-high 33 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 81-67 on Wednesday night.
Greenwood made 11 of 13 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.
Marlain Veal had 14 points, eight assists and five steals for Southeastern Louisiana (16-14, 12-5 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Von Julien added 12 points.
Troy Green had 15 points for the Privateers (17-12, 12-6). Scott Plaisance Jr. added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Gerrale Gates had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Countdown to opening day: 2019 Mariners roster projection
- Seahawks mailbag: Do players like the franchise tag? Should Seattle pursue Landon Collins or Antonio Brown?
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
The Lions evened the season series against the Privateers with the win. New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 89-68 on Feb. 20. Southeastern Louisiana finishes out the regular season against Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com