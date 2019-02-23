CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 22 points as Northern Iowa beat Valparaiso 64-53 on Saturday night.

Luke McDonnell had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Javon Freeman had 11 points for the Crusaders (14-15, 7-9). Derrik Smits added 10 points and three assists.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Northern Iowa 75-66 on Jan. 19. Northern Iowa plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Bradley on the road on Wednesday.

