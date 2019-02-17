EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 73-58 on Sunday.

Trae Berhow had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (12-15, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Spencer Haldeman added 14 points. Wyatt Lohaus had 11 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Shea Feehan had 14 points for the Purple Aces (10-17, 4-10) whose losing streak reached four games. K.J. Riley added 12 points and six rebounds. Shamar Givance had 10 points.

Marty Hill, who was second on the Purple Aces in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 81-74 on Jan. 26. Northern Iowa takes on Missouri State on the road on Wednesday. Evansville plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com