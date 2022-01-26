EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green posted 18 points as Northern Iowa edged past Evansville 64-59 on Wednesday night.

Green hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Nate Heise had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for the Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7). Blaise Beauchamp added 13 points. Jawaun Newton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 83-61 on Jan. 2.

