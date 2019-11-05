CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green and Spencer Haldeman score 12 points apiece and Northern Iowa edged past Old Dominion 58-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Austin Phyfe added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Northern Iowa.

The Panthers led by 11 points with eight minutes to play but ODU slowly chipped away and Marquis Godwin hit a 3-pointer to trim the Monarchs’ deficit to 53-51 six minutes later. UNI hit 5 of 6 free throws, while Old Dominion went 1 for 6 from the field, from there.

Xavier Green and Jason Wade each scored 13 points for the Monarchs and Kalu Ezikpe added 10.

Northern Iowa plays Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Old Dominion takes on Saint Joseph’s at home on Sunday.

