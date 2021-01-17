LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Lexi Gordon scored 14 and Texas Tech upset No. 21-ranked Texas 74-66 on Sunday.

Gray hit a jump shot, Maka Jackson sank a pair of free throws with 3:31 before halftime and Texas Tech (7-6, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) took a 28-26 lead and never trailed again.

Gray sealed the win with a three-point play on a sweeping, left-hand layup drawing the foul on Joanne Allen-Taylor. The play gave the Red Raiders a 69-62 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

Naje Murray scored 13 and Jackson 11 for Texas Tech.

Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 apiece for Texas (9-3, 3-2). Charli Collier scored 13 with 15 rebounds and Allen-Taylor 12. Collier, the conference’s leading scorer, was held to 2-for-12 shooting from the floor.

HOOKED HORNS

Texas Tech’s upset win follows the effort of the Red Raiders’ men’s squad which beat No. 4-ranked Texas 79-77 on Jan. 13.

STREAKS SNAPPED

Texas Tech not only ended its four game losing streak, it broke its 14-game losing streak against Texas. It was the Red Raiders first win against the Longhorns since 2013.

___

