BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 15 points and six assists, Candace Parker scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 81-76 on Thursday night.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Seimone Augustus 13 for the Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner had 34 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, and Alyssa Thomas 10 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, for Connecticut (0-3).

Brittney Sykes hit a jumper and then made two free throws to cap an 8-0 spurt that gave Los Angeles (2-1) the lead for good at 58-54 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Bonner made a short jumper and then Thomas made 1-of-2 free throws to pull the Sun within a point, but Augustus answered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 13-2 run that made it 71-59 with seven minutes to go.

Bonner made 12 of 19 shots from the field, and the rest of the Sun players shot just 25.9% (14 of 54).