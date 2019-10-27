BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Granada went top of the Spanish league on Sunday as it continued its impressive return to the top flight by beating Real Betis 1-0 at home.

Álvaro Vadillo scored with a low, right-footed strike after receiving a pass from Carlos Fernández to give Granada the winner in the 61st minute.

Granada’s sixth win in 10 rounds moved it one point ahead of defending champion Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

Real Sociedad pulled level with Barcelona on points after an 82nd-minute goal from substitute Alexander Isak earned the Basque club a 1-0 win at 10-man Celta Vigo.

Isak was set up by Martin Odegaard before he evaded two defenders and curled the ball into the net.

Celta’s Santi Mina headed the ball onto the post midway through the first half. The hosts lost midfielder Cheikh Diop in the 66th when he was sent off with two yellow cards.

Barcelona’s home match against Real Madrid was originally scheduled to be played this weekend but was postponed to Dec. 18 so as not to coincide with a large separatist protest on Saturday. Barcelona and other nearby towns have been rocked by violent protests by separatists over the last two weeks.

