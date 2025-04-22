Graham Ike and Braden Huff, double-digit scorers in Gonzaga’s frontcourt who had success starting next to each other down the stretch last season, announced they’ll be returning to the Zags in 2025-26.

The news arrived from Gonzaga’s athletic department via social media hours before the transfer portal closed and four days before the deadline for college players to enter the NBA draft.

Ike has led the Zags in scoring and rebounding both seasons since transferring from Wyoming, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 2024-25 en route to earning All-West Coast Conference first-team accolades for the second straight season.

Huff gave Gonzaga an effective frontcourt option off the bench last season, totaling 11.0 ppg and 3.4 rpg during his sophomore season.

MINOR BASEBALL

• Sugar Land scored three runs on three wild pitches from Tacoma’s Shintaro Fujinami in a four-run sixth inning, and the Space Cowboys earned a 4-1 win over the host Rainiers.

Samad Taylor went 3 for 5 and stole two bases for the Rainiers (9-13).

• Colt Emerson drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and Luis Suisbel followed with a walkoff RBI single as the Everett AquaSox (6-10) rallied to beat the visiting Vancouver Canadians 3-2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• AJ Guerrero went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBI as Washington rolled to an 11-1 win over crosstown rival Seattle U at Bannerwood Park.

Tommy Brandenburg started for the Huskies (22-20) and pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Jackson Lind had a double for the Redhawks (15-24).

HOCKEY

• The Portland Winterhawks scored three goals in the third period and rallied to stun the Everett Silvertips 4-2 in Game 7 to win the Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

Landon DuPont scored in the second period and Lukas Kaplan’s goal early in the third gave Everett the lead before Portland mounted a comeback.

Hudson Darby, KyleMcDonough and Diego Buttazzoni scored for Portland in the third.

GOLF

• Western Washington’s Lauren Lee shot a 1-over 73 and finished in a tie for third place after the final round of the women’s GNAC championships in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Seattle Pacific’s Natalie Ecklund finished in a tie for 18th.

The Vikings finished in second place as a team and the Falcons placed sixth out of six schools competing.

TENNIS

• Washington’s Carina Syrtveit was named the women’s Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

• Washington State’s Chisato Kanemaki was named the women’s WCC Singles Player of the Week, and Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov earned Doubles Team of the Week honors.