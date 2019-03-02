DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 25 points as Davidson rolled past Fordham 77-52 on Saturday.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Davidson (21-8, 12-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 15 points. Dusan Kovacevic had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Davidson posted a season-high 22 assists.

Nick Honor had 17 points for the Rams (11-18, 2-14), who have now lost four consecutive games. Chuba Ohams added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jesse Bunting had seven rebounds.

Antwon Portley, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Rams, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Davidson defeated Fordham 79-69 on Feb. 12. Davidson takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Wednesday. Fordham plays George Washington at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com