ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had a season-high 24 points as Saint Louis beat George Mason 81-71 on Saturday.
Tramaine Isabell had 17 points for Saint Louis (18-11, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Bess added 17 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had six rebounds for the hosts.
Jamal Hartwell II had 15 points for the Patriots (16-13, 10-6). Jordan Miller added 15 points and nine rebounds. Justin Kier had 12 points and six rebounds.
Saint Louis plays Duquesne at home on Wednesday. George Mason plays VCU at home on Tuesday.
