SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse squandered a 16-point second-half lead and needed a put-back bucket from little-used freshman Brycen Goodine with 1.5 seconds left to defeat Wake Forest 75-73 Saturday night.

Orange coach Jim Boeheim called it an “amazing” win — three times — rare superlatives from the usually hard-to-please coach.

That’s because Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe and key reserve Quincy Guerrier fouled out with more than eight minutes to go, and junior Marek Dolezaj followed suit just a couple of minutes later when he was called for a technical foul, his fifth foul of the game.

When Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 69-65 lead on a Chaundee Brown jumper with 5:29 to go, the Demon Deacons appeared in control, especially with a Syracuse lineup featuring Buddy Boeheim at forward, Goodine at guard and seldom-used freshman Jesse Edwards at center.

But Syracuse (14-9, 7-5) rallied. Elijah Hughes missed a jumper but kept the ball alive with a tip and Goodine grabbed the rebound and put the ball in gently off the glass for the win.

Andrien White’s shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.

Hughes had tied the game at 69 on a free throw. White’s foul shot put Wake back in front, but a layup by Boeheim off a steal by Joseph Girard III put Syracuse back in front 71-70 with 1:42 left in regulation.

Boeheim then stole the ball and passed to Hughes, who was fouled and made two free throws, giving the Orange a 73-70 lead with 32 seconds left. Ismael Massoud sank a long 3 to tie the game with 21.5 to go, setting up Goodine’s game winner.

“For us to win this game without those three guys in there – and we weren’t up, we were down, is amazing to me,” coach Boeheim said. “The fight at the end – the last four minutes – was amazing. Amazing win, to be down four and those guys out of the game, our probability wasn’t very good at that stage.”

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points and Hughes added 20.

Olivier Sarr, who had just four points in the first half, finished with 15 and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10). Brown added 14 points.

“Most definitely, we thought we had things under control,” Brown said. “We knew their big men were in foul trouble. They sped us up at the end. We got out of control and just threw it away. We made smart decisions but the last four minutes killed us.”

Goodine had played in just 13 of Syracuse’s first 22 games, so he was a surprising hero to say the least.

“I’m always ready to play and happy to get any playing time I get,” said Goodine, who also suffered a broken nose earlier this year. “I figured my guy would be worried about what he (Elijah) was doing, so that gave me a chance to come back door.”

“That’s our job to box them out,” Sarr said. “We didn’t come out with the rebound, they scored, game over.”

Syracuse scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 46-30 lead and appeared to be in control, but Wake Forest went on a 9-0 run to narrow the lead to 46-39 culminated by a slam putback by Sarr.

The Orange extended to a 10-point lead but Wake outscored the Orange 27-13 to take a 69-65 lead with 5:29 to go.

Boeheim led Syracuse with 12 first-half points. Guerrier had 10 points, including two conventional three-point plays, and three offensive rebounds. The Orange hit 6 of 13 from the field to start the game but went just 5 of 19 the rest of the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest showed tremendous heart and they’ll face a deflated North Carolina team Tuesday.

Syracuse continued its up and down play. Its defense helped them take control but then allowed Wake back after Dolezaj and Sidibe fouled out. The Orange defense must stiffen up.

PERFECT, THEN NOT-SO PERFECT

Syracuse was a perfect 17-of-17 shooting from the foul line to start the game, tying a program record, but then disaster struck. The Orange went 7 of 13 the rest of the way, almost costing the win.

GUERRIER SHOWS GRIT

Freshman Quincy Guerrier continues to be the Orange’s energy guy. His 10 first-half points included two traditional 3-point plays. In one sequence he put back his second rebound for the score. The Montreal native continues to be plagued by foul trouble.

LOOKING FOR HIS SHOT

Joe Girard continues to struggle from the field for Syracuse. The freshman guard was just 3-of-12 shooting and 1 of 6 from 3.

CHILDRESS DOWN BUT NOT OUT

Brandon Childress had to be helped off the court after a collision with Dolezaj. He returned but was held to nine points, six below his season average.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest returns home Tuesday for a matchup against in-state rival North Carolina.

The Orange concludes a three-game homestand Tuesday against North Carolina State.

