Five players and two coaches who had significant Seahawks careers were among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday morning.

Five players and two coaches who had significant Seahawks careers were among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday morning.

Players who had long associations with the Seahawks who are among the nominees include quarterback Dave Krieg, running backs Shaun Alexander and Chris Warren and offensive linemen Kevin Mawae and Steve Hutchinson. Former Seahawks coaches Mike Holmgren and Tom Flores were also among the nominees. Mawae and Hutchinson were also finalists in 2017.

The modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January. A senior committee finalist, former Chiefs defensive back Johnny Robinson, and two finalists from the contributors category, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys executive and current NFL consultant Gil Brandt, also have been nominated.

Voting by the 48-member Hall of Fame panel will be held Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta. Inductions in the Canton, Ohio, shrine will be in early August.

Krieg, Warren and Alexander are regarded as longshots but Mawae and Hutchinson — who were each drafted by the Seahawks — were each finalists a year ago and Hutchinson in particular is regarded as having a decent shot of making it in 2019. Hutchinson was an All-Pro guard on the 2005 team that made it to the Super Bowl, clearing the way for Alexander to win NFL MVP honors that season.

Tony Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher were first-year eligible players named as nominees.

Other finalists from 2018 who are nominated again include running back Edgerrin James, who also had a brief association with the Seahawks in 2009; wide receiver Isaac Bruce; offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli; safety John Lynch; and cornerback Ty Law.

The roster of nominees has 47 offensive players, 39 defensive players, five special teams players and 11 coaches. Among those coaches are Super Bowl champions Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and Dick Vermeil as well as Flores and Holmgren.

Information from the Associated Press was also used in this report.