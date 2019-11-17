STANFORD, Calif. – Lexie Hull, a graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, was unable to play against Gonzaga last year because of an injury, making a game against her hometown team this season even more special.

Hull contributed 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Stanford past the Zags 76-70 in overtime Sunday night.

The Cardinal recovered from a poor-shooting first half that included going 2 of 14 on three-pointers.

“We know that sometimes the offense won’t be there, so you focus on defense,” said Hull, a 6-foot sophomore guard. “You have to stay positive and stick together.”

Gonzaga beat Stanford 79-73 in Spokane in December.

Jill Townsend scored 18 points before fouling out in overtime to lead the Zags.

Kayleigh Truong and Melody Kempton each added 12 points and Jessie Loera had 10.

“We’re disappointed. We know how good they are and we know we’re a good team, too,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “We talked a lot about winning the possession game because Stanford is so efficient…We wanted to be decisive. We outrebounded them by one and we had one fewer turnover, but that wasn’t enough.”

Hull scored eight points and grabbed an important rebound in the final 3:02 of overtime.

“Lexie made some big shots, some big free throws and played great defense,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Townsend tied the score at 60 with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, making a big three-pointer.

“I just had to step up with a lot of confidence to hit that shot,” said Townsend, who is from Okanogan. “We got big shots at the right moments to put ourselves in position.”

Loera, who is from Moses Lake, made two free throws to put Gonzaga ahead with 17 seconds left, but Stanford’s Kiana Williams responded with a driving layup nine seconds later to force overtime.

Williams scored 20 of her 22 points after halftime.

Pivec is voted MVP

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood scored 18 points and was voted most valuable player of the tournament as No. 7 Oregon State beat Missouri State 80-69 in the Preseason WNIT championship game.

Pivec also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Destiny Slocum scored all 17 of her points in the second half for the Beavers (4-0).