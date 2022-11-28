SPOKANE — The 23rd-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures in a 62-43 victory over Maine on Monday night.

The Zags received their ranking after beating two Top 25 opponents, Louisville and Tennessee, at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The previous time they were ranked in the Top 25 was March 22, 2021, when they were 13th. The highest ranking in program history is 11th, in the 2019-20 season.

Against Maine, Kaylynne Truong scored a team-high 15 points for Gonzaga (6-1) and Brynna Maxwell from Gig Harbor added 13. Yvonne Ejim and Eliza Hollingsworth each scored 10 points, with Ejim grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Calli Stokes pulled down a career-high seven rebounds for the Zags.

Gonzaga outscored Maine 17-8 in the second quarter, aided by an 11-4 rebounding advantage over the Black Bears (3-4).

The Zags shot 47% and limited Maine to 35%. Gonzaga had a 41-24 rebounding edge.

WSU women romp

PULLMAN — Johanna Teder scored a game-high 17 points as the Washington State women’s team beat South Dakota State 61-41.

Bella Murekatete had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (5-1). WSU outscored the Jackrabbits 36-13 in the middle quarters.

The Cougars shot 41%, compared with 27% for South Dakota State.