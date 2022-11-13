SPOKANE — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team used a balanced attack to overwhelm Southern Utah 91-38 on Saturday before a crowd of 4,946 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Eliza Hollingsworth led the Zags (2-0) with 17 points and added seven rebounds.

“I feel like I’ve definitely earned it,” said Hollingsworth, who is starting for the first time this season after dealing with injuries early in her career.“It’s really great to have those things you worked for.”

Yvonne Ejim scored 16 points, McKayla Williams had 15 and Brynna Maxwell added 13.

Maxwell, who transferred to Gonzaga from Utah, is from Gig Harbor.

The Zags built a 52-15 halftime lead and their 53-point margin of victory is the second highest during Lisa Fortier’s tenure as coach.

Advertising

“I didn’t think it would be quite like it was, but everyone played well,” Fortier said.

The Zags shot 48.5% from the field and made 54.5% of their three-point attempts (12 of 22).

At the other end, Gonzaga limited Southern Utah to 28.6% shooting overall and 11.8% (2 of 17) from three-point range.

The Zags made nine turnovers, compared with 24 for Southern Utah.

Lizzy Williamson led Southern Utah with 14 points.

Gonzaga will get its first road test of the season on Tuesday at Wyoming.

No. 9 Notre Dame women defeat Cal

ST. LOUIS — Dara Mabrey led a balanced attack with 16 points and tied the school record for three-pointers, and No. 9 Notre Dame defeated California 90-79 in the inaugural Shamrock Classic.

The game, the first women’s college matchup broadcast on NBC, highlighted the coaches, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and Charmin Smith of Cal, who grew up and played in St. Louis.

Advertising

Kylee Watson added 15 points and Sonia Citron had 14 for the Irish (2-0). Sophomore Olivia Miles had her 11th double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Maddy Westbeld was the fifth starter in double figures with 12.

Jayda Curry made four three-pointers and scored 24 points for the Golden Bears (1-1) and Mia Mastrov added 10.

When Mabrey made a three-pointer from the right wing to open the second-half scoring, the Irish led 49-37 and she tied her sister Marina, who finished playing in 2019, with 274 career triples. Her layup a minute later had the lead up to 14.

Mastrov closed the third quarter with four straight free throws and the Bears scored the first two buckets of the fourth to close to 62-59.

But the Irish were 20 of 24 from the foul line in the fourth quarter — 30 of 36 for the game — to ease away from Cal.

Ivey had not been to the Enterprise Center since the Irish won the national championship there in 2001.

• Destiny Littleton scored 19 points and Bella Perkins had 15 in 17 minutes to lead USC to a 75-42 home victory over Idaho State.

Callie Bourne led Idaho State with 19 points.