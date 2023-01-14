PORTLAND — Brynna Maxwell made 7 of 10 shots — including 6 of 7 from three-point range — and finished with 20 points to lead the No. 20 Gonzaga women’s basketball team past Portland 73-66 in a West Coast Conference showdown Saturday night.

The teams entered the game unbeaten in WCC play.

Esther Little added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Zags (17-2, 7-0 WCC). Kaylynne Truong also scored 12 points and Yvonne Ejim added 10.

Gonzaga has won 10 games in a row since an 84-63 loss at No. 2 Stanford on Nov. 4. The Zags have won 28 of the last 29 contests between the teams, dating to 2009.

Haylee Andrews led Portland (12-6, 6-1) with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Alex Fowler added 19 points and five assists. Both are from Townsville, Australia.

The Pilots had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Maxwell, who is from Gig Harbor, made a three-pointer to make the score 36-all at halftime and Gonzaga never again trailed.

Maxwell made two more threes in the first 95 seconds of the third quarter and added a three-pointer and a layup in a 10-4 spurt that made the score 53-47.

Gonzaga shot 52% (32 of 61) from the field and scored 31 points off 23 Portland turnovers.

Note

• Rebecca Mikulasikova scored 25 points to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 76-67 victory at Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 18-0.