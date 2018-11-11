WSU women fall at home to Saint Mary’s.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team forced 24 turnovers and held Eastern Washington to 29.8 percent shooting in a 63-51 win on Sunday in Cheney.

Chandler Smith scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-0). Jill Townsend had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Zags.

Violet Kapri Morrow scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (0-1).

The Washington State women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 70-64 loss to visiting Saint Mary’s.

The Cougars (0-2) were down 13 points with just over six minutes remaining, and used a 15-4 run to climb back into it, but they two missed shots in the final 31 seconds.

Alexys Swedlund had 22 points and six steals to lead the Cougars, and Chanelle Molina had 16 points and eight assists.

Football

• Despite winning a share of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Central Washington didn’t receive a berth to the NCAA Division II tournament. Azusa Pacific, which beat CWU 42-35 Saturday to claim a share of the GNAC title, advanced to the tournament.

• Northwest Conference champion Whitworth (9-0) learned its opening-round foe in the Division III tournament. The Pirates will host Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College (7-3) on Saturday at noon.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips wrapped up a three-town, three-day road trip with a 5-2 win over Kamloops to go 3-0 on the weekend. Connor Dewar and Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist each.

Volleyball

• No. 13 USC beat No. 19 Washington State in Los Angeles 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22. McKenna Woodford had 15 kills, and Taylor Mims added 10 kills for WSU (19-7, 10-6 Pac-12).