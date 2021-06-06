EUGENE, Ore. — Gonzaga saw its run in the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday, eliminated by LSU 9-4.

The Bullodgs (34-19) saw their highest seed ever in the tournament at No. 2.

Gonzaga had a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Tigers (36-23) scored four run in the bottom of the inning. It was 8-3 after three innings.

Ernie Yake was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs at the leadoff spot for Gonzaga. Andrew Orzel was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Dylan Crews was 3 for 5 with an RBI for LSU.

AJ Labas got the win, going eight innings for LSU, striking out eight.

Minor Leagues

• The Tacoma Rainiers’ game against the Salt Lake Bees was rained out, and it will be made up July 15.

• The Hillsboro Hops beat the Everett AquaSox 5-3 in the first game of what was supposed to be a doubleheader at Funko Field. The AquaSox, who were rained out Saturday, were supposed to make up the game Sunday. The nightcap was rained out.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves lost their seventh in a row, falling to the visiting Utah Warriors 29-28.