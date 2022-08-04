The Gonzaga and Kentucky men are still set to play Nov. 20 in Spokane in one of college basketball’s marquee nonconference matchups.

But Wildcats coach John Calipari confirmed Thursday the first game of the series would take place at Spokane Arena rather than Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center. Calipari said the return game, set to take place next fall in Lexington, would still take place at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena.

Minors

• Mitch Haniger batted 1 for 2 with a single, two runs batted in, one run scored and three walks as the Tacoma Rainiers (45-56) beat the host Sacramento 8-5.

• Robert Perez Jr. drove in two runs but the host Everett AquaSox (48-50) lost 6-2 to Hillsboro.

Soccer

• OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer and midfielder Jess Fishlock were selected for the Best XI in July in the National Women’s Soccer League. Balcer scored two goals in July and also added an assist. Fishlock also scored two goals and added one assist.

• MLS NEXT Pro announced its July awards, with Tacoma Defiance winning Team of the Month and Wade Webber winning Coach of the Month after the club went 4-0-0 in July.