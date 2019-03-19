Killian Tillie’s health status has been a key factor throughout Gonzaga’s basketball season. Josh Perkins’ shoulder was a major question for months leading up to the season.

Tillie spent most of the season on the sideline, first with a stress fracture in his right ankle and then a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot. He returned for the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas and his two-game, 27-minute performance was an encouraging sight for Gonzaga faithful.

“I feel good,” said Tillie, a 6-foot-10 junior forward from France. “I have about 10 days from the last game to the next game and that’s really helpful for my foot and feeling better and getting my conditioning back.”

Tillie has missed 22 of the team’s 33 games. He’s “practiced a lot this week and I think he’s rarin’ to go,” Zags coach Mark Few said.

Tillie said, “It was a tough road, but I’m there right now and I’m happy about it.”

Perkins, meanwhile, has had his surgically repaired right shoulder put to the test a couple of times, the latest coming in Gonzaga’s semifinal rout of Pepperdine in Las Vegas.

“I banged it up in the Pepperdine game, so it’s a little sore now. But by Thursday, it’ll be fine,” the senior point guard said. “I think I went up for a rebound and stretched it back to where it hasn’t gone yet so I probably have full range of motion now. It hurt, but I think I’m back to 100 percent with my arm.”

Perkins had a collision with backcourt mate Geno Crandall during the season in what he described as the first big test of his shoulder. Perkins estimated his right shoulder popped out of place 14 or 15 times in his first four years at Gonzaga before his surgery last April.

“Geno hit me a couple months ago, and I’m like ‘Oh, my shoulder is good.’ It for sure would have fallen out back then,” Perkins said. “I trust it.”

Perkins had the best season of his career, averaging 11 points and 6.5 assists. The All-WCC first-team selection is shooting 45 percent from the field, including 37 percent on three-pointers. His 3.16 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks No. 7 nationally.

The top-seeded Zags (30-3) open the NCAA tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13) on Thursday in Salt Lake City.