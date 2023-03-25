LAS VEGAS — The comeback Zags finally met their match.

Drew Timme watched with foul trouble as Connecticut erupted at the start of the second half and ran away with a 82-54 win over Gonzaga at T-Mobile Arena.

The third-seeded Bulldogs’ (31-6) season ends in the Elite Eight.

The Huskies (29-8) opened the second half on a 21-5 run and cruised to the finish line.

Jordan Hawkins led UConn with 20 points and Adama Sanogo added 10 with 10 rebounds and six assists. Andre Jackson scored eight points with nine rebounds and 10 assists.

UConn advances to the Final Four in Houston and will play the winner of tomorrow’s game between Texas and Miami. It’s the first time the Huskies have made the Final Four in nine years.

Gonzaga had one of its worst shooting performances of the season. The Zags shot 33% from the field and made 2 of 20 three-point attempts.

Timme, Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer, picked up two quick fouls in the second half and was sent to the bench. He finished his final game with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Zags started off like they had a Vegas hangover, firing off two air-balled three-pointers and a wild runner by Timme. Once Gonzaga shook out the cobwebs, the Bulldogs kept the Huskies bridled with defense, with hard hedges on screens and Timme sagging off Andre Jackson Jr. to protect the lane.

UConn countered by getting the ball into the strong hands of Sanogo, the facilitator. The UConn big man picked apart Gonzaga’s double-teams for five first-half assists, including two for layups. Karaban hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to put the Huskies up 39-32 at halftime.