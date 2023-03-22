Greatest Zag ever?

Perhaps you think that’s a preposterous question. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme wasn’t as dominant as Adam Morrison was in his final college season, or as naturally gifted as players such as John Stockton, Chet Holmgren or Jalen Suggs.

If you come back for a fourth year in men’s college basketball, it’s rarely out of loyalty but because the NBA draft boards don’t project that leaving school would be worth your while.

Yes, NIL has altered this reality to a degree — and Timme has supposedly pocketed at least a half-million dollars by staying in Spokane. Still doesn’t mean he would be logging NBA minutes at this point if he decided to come out early.

But if we’re talking strictly about his impact at the NCAA level, and we’re taking into account the entirety of his career — is it possible that a big man from Richardson, Texas, goes down as the top Bulldog to come through the Kennel?

On Thursday the third-seeded Zags will take on second-seeded UCLA in the Sweet 16. The game will mark the eighth consecutive time Gonzaga has played at this stage of the tournament, the longest streak among active schools.

It could also mark the last time Timme dons a Gonzaga uniform, as Drew has confirmed that he will not come back for a fifth season despite being eligible. So what’s his legacy?

For one, he is Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer with 2,259 points. The previous record holder, Frank Burgess, was tops for 62 years before Timme passed him this season.

He can’t match Morrison’s three-year average of 19.7 points per game — which included a junior season in which he scored 28 per contest. But at 17.1 points per game for his career, packaged with an absurd field-goal percentage of .620, you could argue that Timme is the most efficient player to come through the program.

I remember a line that I want to attribute to former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly when writing about the subtle, but ruthless approach of his idol, Jim Murray. He said something to the effect of he’d cut your head off, and you wouldn’t know it till you went to turn your neck.

Timme is a lot like that on the hardwood. He isn’t going to overwhelm you with athleticism. And though he’s no runt at 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, he isn’t going to overpower you with mass the way a Zion Williamson would, either.

He’s just a crafty, ball-faking, footwork phenom with a touch as soft as a cotton ball. And that combo has been critical in one of the greatest stretches in program history.

COVID robbed the Zags of a postseason opportunity in 2020, when they finished second in the AP Top 25 poll after going 31-2. The next year they fell one game shy of going undefeated by losing to Baylor in the NCAA championship game and were bounced in the Sweet 16 last season.

But when you combine individual stats with team success, can you find a better résumé throughout Gonzaga history?

Plus, Timme can entertain in a Marshawn Lynch-esque who-gives-a-bleep-about-the-bleepers type way. In an interview with Andy Katz after Gonzaga’s round-two win over TCU.

“I’m like, we cannot be the team that [expletive] this one up,” Timme told Katz in regard to keeping Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 streak alive.

He also exhibits Christian Laettner-like brashness. In response to online trash talk coming from TCU fans (which, let’s be honest, occurs from within just about every fan base before every game), Timme said the following:

“To take some shots at us, me and our program — throw lighter fluid on the fire if you wish. I mean, I thought TCU is a highly educated school, and they didn’t sound so smart with their comments pregame.”

With a career-high 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to go with a .621 field goal percentage, Timme has earned a spot as a Wooden Award finalist after winning West Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. And though his middling athleticism has kept him off NBA first-round mock draft boards, he has solidified his spot as one of the greatest to play at Gonzaga.

A championship, however, could remove “one of” from that description. This has been a rather unconventional season for a Zags team that’s used to being atop the national rankings. But likely to few people’s surprise, they have put themselves in position for another title run.

Credit should be spread around, but Timme deserves the bulk. He is fighting for his program’s place in history, but his own place is on the line as well.