Jalen Suggs held the title for about a year. Hunter Sallis held it for less than a month.

Now it belongs to Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, No. 1 in the 2021 class in 247sports’ composite rankings, announced his commitment to Gonzaga live on ESPN on Monday. He becomes the highest-ranked recruit in program history and those that come to Gonzaga after the standout 7-foot-1 forward can only share the title with him.

“Next fall, I will be a Gonzaga Bulldog,” said Holmgren, who unzipped his jacket to reveal a Gonzaga shirt with images of him wearing a No. 34 uniform.

Holmgren’s commitment marks another milestone for the Zags, who are making a habit of landing five-star recruits.

Suggs, who played with Holmgren at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and on AAU teams, was 11th in 247sports’ composite rankings when he committed and 10th in the final rankings for the 2020 class. Sallis, a 6-foot-5 guard from Omaha, Nebraska, who committed to GU on March 26th, is sixth in the 2021 rankings.

“Being able to speak to somebody that I’ve known so long and trust was definitely a big part of it,” Holmgren said of Suggs. “But also the way I see myself fitting in, not only with the coaches, the players, the system and the school, but being able to look back and have people with similar skill sets to mine and how they use them and how they adjust every single year to the different skill seats they have on the team and make it work. It was a pretty hard offer not to take up on.”

Gonzaga and Duke (Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin) are the only programs with two top-10 recruits.

