Gonzaga and Ohio State can’t seem to get away from each other.

The teams, who played in the PK80 Invitational in Portland in November with the Zags winning 86-59, are staying at The Grove Hotel in downtown Boise. It’s rare for that to happen at an NCAA tournament.

The highest-seeded team, No. 4 Gonzaga in this case, typically gets the more favorable accommodations at a tourney site, but an NCAA mix-up resulted in both being at the same location.

SATURDAY Zags vs. Ohio St., 4:45 p.m, Ch. 7

“It was too late (to change) when the arrangements were made Sunday night so it was fine,” Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth said. “I rode down the elevator after I got done working out with (OSU coach) Chris Holtmann.”

Gonzaga was one of the few teams to slow Keita Bates-Diop, holding Ohio State’s leading scorer to seven points on 2-of-7 shooting. Bates-Diop has scored in double figures in every game except one (Rutgers) since and was named the Big Ten player of the year.

He had 24 points and 12 rebounds in Ohio State’s opening NCAA tournament win against South Dakota State.

“We prepared heavily for him last time, as we should have,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He’s a fabulous player.”

Gonzaga is one of two teams (with Kansas) to win its opening round NCAA tournament game in 10 straight seasons after topping UNC-Greensboro 68-64 on Thursday.

A big reason for the win was Gonzaga freshman Zach Norvell Jr., who does not play like a freshman. The 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago has a confidence usually seen in upperclassmen, fearlessly firing up shots and driving to the rim.

He averages 12.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting and had the biggest shot in Thursday’s win, hitting the go-ahead three-pointer with 20.8 seconds left.