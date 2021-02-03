Gonzaga has replaced two postponed West Coast Conference home games with two WCC road games.

The Bulldogs will face Pacific at 6 p.m. Thursday on CBS Sports Network, replacing their home game against Loyola Marymount that was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Lions’ program. Gonzaga will take on second-place BYU on Monday in Provo at 8 p.m. PT on ESPN. The game fills in for the GU-Santa Clara game Saturday that was called off due to COVID-19 concerns in the Broncos’ program.

No. 1 Gonzaga (17-0, 8-0 WCC) crushed Pacific 95-49 on Jan. 23 and BYU 86-69 on Jan. 7. Both were home games.

WCC rescheduling options were limited with five teams — LMU, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Diego and Saint Mary’s — postponing games this week in response to COVID-19 issues. Those postponements included BYU-San Diego on Tuesday and Pacific-San Francisco on Thursday.

Gonzaga now has a pair of open dates since it was originally scheduled to visit Pacific on Feb. 25 and BYU on Feb. 27 in the regular-season finale. The Tigers (5-4, 2-3) have dropped three straight. BYU (14-4, 5-2) has won five of six after falling to the Zags. The Cougars face Portland on Thursday.

Pacific has had 17 games — nine nonconference, eight WCC — postponed or canceled.