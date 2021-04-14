Tommy Lloyd, Mark Few’s top assistant coach at Gonzaga, has been hired as Arizona’s head coach, the Wildcats announced Wednesday.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the hire.

Lloyd had been rumored as the frontrunner for the Pac-12 job after Arizona fired coach Sean Miller last week.

Lloyd, 46, hasn’t been a head coach, but he’s regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the nation.

Lloyd has been designated as Gonzaga’s head coach in waiting should Few leave the position.

Arizona also reportedly interviewed Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Miles Simon and Jason Terry, who just completed his first season as Wildcats assistant.

Stoudamire, Simon and Terry were standout players at Arizona with experience on the Wildcats’ staff.