In mid-August, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark indicated that conversations about adding Gonzaga and UConn as men’s basketball members had been tabled.

“Right now, we’re done,” Yormark said in mid-August. “We had a strategy, and effectively we’ve been able to execute it. Initially, I wasn’t sure if we’d grow to 14 or 16 [schools]. I think 16 was kind of a dream scenario.”

In this era of conference realignment, nothing is ever truly tabled.

According to a report from The Messenger’s Seth Davis, Yormark and the Big 12 have resumed “high-level” talks with Gonzaga about adding the Bulldogs to the conference, potentially as early as the 2024-25 season.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Spokesman-Review seeking comment on Monday’s report.

The Big 12 could come to a decision on adding Gonzaga within the next two weeks, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Gonzaga’s men’s basketball program, which has qualified for 26 NCAA tournaments since 1995 and made eight consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16, makes the Bulldogs an enticing option for the Big 12, but the school would be bringing all 16 of its sports to the conference, according to the reports.

Yormark had previously said the conference was not interested in making any other realignment moves after the Big 12 added four Pac-12 schools — Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State — this summer, which came as BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston were bracing for their first year in the conference.

Adding Gonzaga would give the conference an uneven number of schools with 17 total members.

“I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga, and unfortunately, things didn’t work out, only because the dream scenario unfolded for us, so those conversations are no longer,” Yormark said on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

According to McMurphy, Gonzaga’s willingness to accept a smaller revenue share at the “outset” of joining the Big 12 could be a key component to the Bulldogs joining the conference. GU would eventually receive full men’s basketball shares, per the report.

Momentum surrounding Gonzaga and the Big 12 started to mount in the summer of 2022 and continued when Standiford reportedly met with Yormark in the Dallas area before the Bulldogs’ exhibition game against Tennessee in Frisco, Texas.

The two parties reportedly met again in Austin before the Zags’ highly anticipated nonleague game against Texas, a former Big 12 member that just entered its first season in the SEC.

Monday’s reports indicated the Big 12’s presidents have given Yormark permission to continue negotiations with Gonzaga.

The latest round of realignment rumors figure to be a major talking point when Gonzaga travels to Las Vegas for West Coast Conference Media Day later this week.

Stu Jackson spoke about the importance of retaining Gonzaga as a WCC member shortly after being appointed the league’s new commissioner last spring.

“Where we stand today, they’re obviously a valuable member of our conference, the gold standard and as we sit here in real time, they’re a member of the WCC,” Jackson told The Spokesman-Review. “I don’t get the sense they’re going anywhere anytime soon. That doesn’t mean the conversations will cease, but if I can offer an opinion, it’s been a positive experience for them.

“But in terms of retaining them, as a conference we have to continue to get better.”