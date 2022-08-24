Chet Holmgren will be away from the basketball court for an unspecified period of time after suffering what could be a serious foot injury while contesting LeBron James’ layup at the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle on Saturday.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder fear Holmgren “has suffered ligament damage in his foot.” Charania released another tweet indicating the former Gonzaga standout may have “torn ligaments in his foot.”

Holmgren is seeking further opinions and a timetable for his return will be based on further evaluations, Charania reported.

This would absolutely stink for OKC. Chet was trying to defend The King at the rim and seemed to come down awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/hQ1OXN89TB https://t.co/iEMRPkK82g — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) August 24, 2022

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma City Thunder told The Oklahoman, “Chet is in the process of undergoing evaluation and when we have an update, we will communicate.”

Less than two minutes had elapsed on Saturday when Holmgren recovered to defend James on a fast-break opportunity, forcing the Los Angeles Lakers star to miss a layup. Holmgren landed awkwardly and came up limping, retreating to the bench before leaving the building.

Due to slippery conditions caused by condensation from the sellout crowd at Seattle Pacific’s Royal Brougham Pavilion, Crawford elected to end the game shy of halftime.

Crawford explained the decision in a tweet hours after the game: “Few things. 1) I’m sorry for those who couldn’t get in. Truly … 2) I had to make the decision to stop the game to protect the players. Tough, but right decision. 3) Thank you to all of the stars showing our city love!!!!”

Prayers up for Chet! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BVivVJQQrd — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 24, 2022

Months after being selected No. 2 overall by Oklahoma City at the NBA draft, Holmgren returned to Seattle to make his second appearance at the star-studded Pro-Am this summer. Fans set up tents overnight to secure seats for Saturday’s nightcap, which marked James’ debut at the annual event put on by Seattle native and NBA journeyman Jamal Crawford.

Along with Holmgren and James, the game also featured Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, recent Atlanta Hawks acquisition Dejounte Murray, former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, former Washington State standout CJ Elleby, recent draft picks Marjon Beauchamp and Tari Eason.

Holmgren was set to make his NBA debut on Oct. 19 against the Timberwolves in his hometown of Minnesota, but the injury could delay the start of his professional career, if not cause him to miss a large chunk of his rookie season.

The 7-footer made five appearances at NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks.