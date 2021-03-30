From Seattle Times wire services
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Here are the needs the Seahawks can still meet in free agency
- Meet the 2021 Mariners starting lineup VIEW
- As it dominates the men's NCAA tournament, Gonzaga may be perfect in almost every way
- Reasons to hope and reasons to mope for Mariners fans ahead of the 2021 season
- Seahawks primed for expanded season as 17-game slate gains approval
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.