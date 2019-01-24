Bulldogs coach Mark Few’s team extended its conference road winning streak to 27 games, the longest active mark in the nation.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josh Perkins had 18 points and eight assists, and every Gonzaga starter scored in double figures as the No. 4 Bulldogs rolled past Santa Clara 98-39 on Thursday night.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds, Rui Hachimura also scored 16, Corey Kispert had 13 and Brandon Clarke scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0 West Coast Conference) to its 19th straight win over Santa Clara.

Bulldogs coach Mark Few’s team also extended its conference road winning streak to 27 games, the longest active mark in the nation.

Gonzaga held leads of 14-0, 20-2 and 48-10 while dominating Santa Clara on both ends of the floor in the first half, and was up 61 late in the second half well after Few pulled his starters.

Even then, the Bulldogs kept rolling. Filip Petrusev scored 12 points off the bench, including a pair of free throws and a dunk that put Gonzaga up 96-37.

It was very similar to the first game between the teams three weeks ago when the Bulldogs won 91-48 in the conference opener.

Josip Vrankic had 12 points and six rebounds and Trey Wertz scored 11 for Santa Clara. The Broncos (11-10, 3-4) have lost four of six since their six-game winning streak in December.

The game drew a Leavey Center-record crowd of 5,094 that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who sat courtside.

The Bulldogs have won 10 straight since back-to-back losses to then-No. 7 Tennessee and then-No. 12 North Carolina, a good sign as they near the midway point of the conference schedule.

Even more impressive was Gonzaga’s two turnovers, the fewest in school history and two fewer than its previous season-low of four.