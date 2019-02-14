Gonzaga’s winning streak is now 15 games after a hard-fought 73-60 victory over Loyola Marymount.

LOS ANGELES — Rui Hachimura scored 22 points, Brandon Clarke added 17 and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 73-60 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

It was only the second West Coast Conference game that the Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0) have not led by at least 20 at some point.

The game was close until late in the second half. Loyola Marymount took a 54-53 lead with 8:45 remaining on Joe Quintana’s three-pointer, but the Bulldogs went on a 16-4 run from that point to take control.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 13 points, including two three-pointers during the decisive run, and Gonzaga was 21 of 22 on free throws for the game. Clarke had 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Dameane Douglas led Loyola Marymount (17-9, 5-7) with 13 points and James Batemon added 12.

The Bulldogs led 32-31 at halftime and opened the second half with three-pointers by Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert. The Lions fought back and kept it close until the final six minutes.

The Zags came into the game as the nation’s top shooting team (52.8 percent) but were just 9 of 28 in the first half. They improved greatly in the second half, going 14 of 22.

The Lions have dropped 21 straight to Gonzaga, and 25 of their last 26 Their last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010.