Drew Timme scored 17 points and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds, but the second-ranked Gonzaga men lost to No. 11 Tennessee 99-80 in an exhibition game Friday night in Frisco, Texas.
Tyreke Key had 26 for the Volunteers.
The exhibition benefited McLendon Foundation, established in 1999 to honor coach John McLendon, a pioneer in athletics, basketball and civil rights.
Sounders sign MF Kitahara
The Sounders announced they signed midfielder Sota Kitahara to a first-team contract.
The Edmonds-Woodway product signed a two-year deal with options for two more years.
Kitahara, 19, played for the Tacoma Defiance in 2021-22. He joined the Sounders Discovery Program in 2014 before moving to the Academy, making 14 appearances in his first year at the U-16 level.
He spent a portion of the 2021 season on loan with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden of Austria’s third tier of professional soccer.
Reign re-sign MF Quinn
OL Reign re-signed midfielder Quinn through the 2024 season.
Quinn originally joined OL Reign in July 2019 from Paris FC in the French Division 1 Féminine. Drafted in 2017 by the Washington Spirit, they were the highest-drafted Canadian in NWSL history, being selected as the third overall pick.
The 27-year-old recently hit the milestone of 50 NWSL regular-season appearances.
Men’s Soccer
• Shaun Joash scored a hat trick to lead visiting Grand Canyon to a 4-1 win vs. Seattle U (5-8-1, 4-3 WAC).
Volleyball
• Magda Jehlarova hit .423 and had 12 kills and seven blocks, but Washington State (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) was swept 3-0 by No. 8 Stanford (15-4, 10-1) in Pullman.
Cross country
• Brian Fay took eighth to lead the Washington men to a third-place finish at the Pac-12 championships in Riverside, California. WSU took seventh as Brian Barsaiya was 33rd.
• Andrea Markezich finished eighth to lead the UW women to a fifth-place finish. Neema Kimtai was 10th as WSU took sixth.
Women’s basketball
• Ashley Alter and Natalie Hoff of Seattle Pacific have been named to the Preseason-All Great Northwest Athletic Conference team.
Hockey
• Jordan Gustafson and Jared Davidson scored two goals each as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat Prince George 5-4.
• Jackson Berezowski scored as the visiting Everett Silvertips lost to the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1.
