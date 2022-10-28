Drew Timme scored 17 points and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds, but the second-ranked Gonzaga men lost to No. 11 Tennessee 99-80 in an exhibition game Friday night in Frisco, Texas.

Tyreke Key had 26 for the Volunteers.

The exhibition benefited McLendon Foundation, established in 1999 to honor coach John McLendon, a pioneer in athletics, basketball and civil rights.

Sounders sign MF Kitahara

The Sounders announced they signed midfielder Sota Kitahara to a first-team contract.

The Edmonds-Woodway product signed a two-year deal with options for two more years.

Kitahara, 19, played for the Tacoma Defiance in 2021-22. He joined the Sounders Discovery Program in 2014 before moving to the Academy, making 14 appearances in his first year at the U-16 level.

He spent a portion of the 2021 season on loan with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden of Austria’s third tier of professional soccer.

Advertising

Reign re-sign MF Quinn

OL Reign re-signed midfielder Quinn through the 2024 season.

Quinn originally joined OL Reign in July 2019 from Paris FC in the French Division 1 Féminine. Drafted in 2017 by the Washington Spirit, they were the highest-drafted Canadian in NWSL history, being selected as the third overall pick.

The 27-year-old recently hit the milestone of 50 NWSL regular-season appearances.

Men’s Soccer

• Shaun Joash scored a hat trick to lead visiting Grand Canyon to a 4-1 win vs. Seattle U (5-8-1, 4-3 WAC).

Volleyball

• Magda Jehlarova hit .423 and had 12 kills and seven blocks, but Washington State (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) was swept 3-0 by No. 8 Stanford (15-4, 10-1) in Pullman.

Cross country

• Brian Fay took eighth to lead the Washington men to a third-place finish at the Pac-12 championships in Riverside, California. WSU took seventh as Brian Barsaiya was 33rd.

• Andrea Markezich finished eighth to lead the UW women to a fifth-place finish. Neema Kimtai was 10th as WSU took sixth.

Advertising

Women’s basketball

• Ashley Alter and Natalie Hoff of Seattle Pacific have been named to the Preseason-All Great Northwest Athletic Conference team.

Hockey

• Jordan Gustafson and Jared Davidson scored two goals each as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat Prince George 5-4.

• Jackson Berezowski scored as the visiting Everett Silvertips lost to the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1.