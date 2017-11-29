Rui Hachimura scored 18 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 as No. 15 Gonzaga beat Incarnate Word 103-68 on Wednesday night.

SPOKANE — Rui Hachimura scored 18 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 as No. 15 Gonzaga beat Incarnate Word 103-68 on Wednesday night.

Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).

Jalin Hart scored 17 points for Incarnate Word (3-3), which is in its second season of Division I basketball.

Perkins made all six of his shots, including four three-pointers. The Zags finished with 12 threes.

Gonzaga shot 54 percent while holding the Cardinals to 44 percent and won the rebound battle 41-27.

The Bulldogs have held 63 consecutive opponents to under 50 percent shooting, dating to 2015.

No. 1 Duke beats Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Marvin Bagley III finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Grayson Allen added 21 points to help No. 1 Duke get past pesky Indiana 91-81 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

It sure wasn’t easy for the Blue Devils (9-0), who needed a late 17-4 spurt to finally pull away for their first true road win of the season. Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana (4-3) was led by Robert Johnson with 17 points and De’Ron Davis with 16 as its three-game winning streak ended.

Pac-12 men

At Arizona 91, Long Beach State 56

Allonzo Trier scored 15 points, Deandre Ayton added 13 and Arizona bounced back from a difficult holiday tournament with a rout over Long Beach State.

Arizona (4-3) dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2012 after a 0-for-3 trip to the Bahamas. The Wildcats looked much more comfortable back at the McKale Center, shooting 60 percent and making 12 of 22 from three-point range to win their 44th straight nonconference home game.

Long Beach State (3-5) was never really in it against the big, athletic Wildcats.

At Stanford 70, Montana 54

Reid Travis scored 20 points and Daejon Davis had 17 as Stanford snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Montana. Stanford (4-5) led just 56-54 when it ran off the game’s final 14 points.

Michael Oguine led the Grizzlies (4-3) with 19 points and Bobby Moorehead scored a season-high 16 points.

At UCLA 75, CS Bakersfield 66

Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and UCLA held Cal State Bakersfield to 10-of-39 shooting in the second half.

Thomas Welsh added 13 points and 10 rebounds despite being one of four Bruins (6-1) in foul trouble.

Jarkel Joiner led Bakersfield (4-4) with 20 points.

Women’s games

No. 3 Notre Dame 83, at No. 22 Michigan 63

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 32 points in the first half and Notre Dame (7-0) remained undefeated with a victory over Michigan (4-2).

No. 16 Stanford 86, at San Francisco 66

DiJonai Carrington and Alanna Smith scored 19 points apiece, Kiana Williams added a career-high 17 and Stanford (5-3) made a school-record 11 three-pointers in the second half to pull away for a win over San Francisco (2-4).