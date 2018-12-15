The Tar Heels made 13 of 25 three-pointers to go along with a 42-21 rebounding advantage to beat the Bulldogs 103-90.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cameron Johnson had 25 points and six three-pointers while No. 12 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat fourth-ranked Gonzaga 103-90 on Saturday night.

Luke Maye added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who led by 14 at halftime and never let the Zags closer than eight after the break. The marquee nonconference game featured two of the nation’s best offensive teams who lived up to those reputations, yet it was the Tar Heels’ work on the boards that proved just as important.

North Carolina (8-2) made 13 of 25 three-pointers to go along with a 42-21 rebounding advantage. That included 14 offensive boards that led to a 27-0 edge in second-chance points, which proved critical on a night when neither team missed too often.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2), who shot 56 percent after halftime and 51 percent overall.