Gonzaga is No. 1 for the first time by one point.
The Zags edged Baylor to earn the top spot in the preseason AP poll released Monday. Gonzaga received 28 of 64 first-place votes and 1,541 points from the media panel. Baylor had 24 first-place votes and 1,540 points. The top two teams collide Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.
Gonzaga’s highest preseason ranking previously was No. 3 in 2018.
“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” GU coach Mark Few said. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”
Villanova, with 11 first-place votes and 1,501 points, was third followed by Virginia with 1,364 points and one first-place vote. Iowa, which faces the Zags on Dec. 19 in South Dakota, was fifth.
This article will be updated.
