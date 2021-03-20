Gonzaga and its national championship aspirations were met with little pushback in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The top overall seed used hot three-point shooting and smothering defense to open up a 20-point halftime lead on 16th-seeded Norfolk State and the Bulldogs cruised to a 98-55 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The 43-point win marked the largest margin of victory through the first two days of the 2021 tournament, topping Houston’s 31-point victory over Cleveland State on Friday.

Gonzaga (27-0) has won 12 consecutive opening-round NCAA tournament games and will advance to the Round of 32 for Monday’s matchup with Oklahoma (16-10). The eighth-seeded Sooners edged ninth-seeded Missouri on Saturday.

Corey Kispert scored 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range, while Anton Watson gave the Bulldogs a spark off the bench with 17 points on 7 of 7 from the field and also grabbed seven rebounds. Joel Ayayi had 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, Drew Timme had 10 points, six points and five assists, and Julian Strawther came off the bench down the stretch to make three three-pointers and finish with nine points.

As a team, Gonzaga finished 34 of 61 (55.7%) from the field and 14 of 27 (51.9%) from beyond the arc.

Advertising

The Bulldogs hit the 90-point mark for the 15th time in 27 games, shot 50% from the field for a 12th consecutive game and had a 45-22 rebounding advantage.

The Spartans finished just 19 of 62 from the field.

Gonzaga established its first 30-point lead with 14:10 left in the game and led by 40 with 9:25 to play. The Bulldogs led by twice, going ahead by 49 points at the 5:51 and 5:50 mark.

Kispert, Timme, Ayayi, Watson and freshman guard Jalen Suggs were all on Gonzaga’s bench with seven minutes to play and the Bulldogs finished the game with a lineup that included walk-ons Will Graves and Matthew Lang.