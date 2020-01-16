SPOKANE — Coach Mark Few took a moment to reflect on Gonzaga’s record-tying 32nd consecutive regular-season West Coast Conference win, one of the easier victories in the streak.

“It means we’re really, really consistent,” Few said. “We’re focused.”

‘’We don’t take anything for granted. We get everybody’s best effort,” Few added. “It means you are not slipping up mentally or physically.”

Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as top-ranked Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 104-54 Thursday night.

Gonzaga won its 33rd straight home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Gonzaga shares the conference record set by Pepperdine from 1991-93, and has a chance to break it Saturday against Brigham Young.

Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0), which opened a stretch in which it plays three games against opponents just behind it in the league standings.

Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. But the Broncos have lost 20 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 11 games in a row since its only loss to Michigan.

Zags women off to best start ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jill Townsend scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her second career double-double and No. 16 Gonzaga cruised to its 15th straight victory, 67-52 over Santa Clara.

The victory marked the best start in school history for the Bulldogs (17-1, 6-0 WCC). Last season they suffered a second loss in their 18th game.

LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Melody Kempton 11 off the bench for the Bulldogs

Santa Clara was 8 of 11 in the first quarter but went 10 of 33 after that.

Tamia Braggs scored 10 points for the Broncos (8-9, 2-4), who were outrebounded 43-26.