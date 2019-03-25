CORVALLIS, Ore. — Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and fourth-seeded Oregon State withstood No. 5 Gonzaga for a 76-70 victory on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Beavers (26-7) will travel to Albany, N.Y., to face top-seeded Louisville, which defeated No. 8 Michigan 71-50 on Sunday.

Taya Corosdale of Bothell, Destiny Slocum, Maddie Washington and Aleah Washington added 12 points apiece for Oregon State, which is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.

Zykera Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High in Lakewood, finished with 20 points for Gonzaga (29-5). Chandler Smith, who is from Brewster, added 13.

Trailing 50-49 going into the final quarter, Gonzaga took a 55-53 lead on Rice’s layup, but Goodman got one on the other end for the Beavers to tie the score with just over six minutes left. The teams traded baskets until Washington’s layup put Oregon State in front 59-57 with 3:46 to go.

After Rice tied the score again with a pair of free throws, Pivec made a layup and a free throw to give the Beavers a 62-59 lead. Smith scored for the Zags before Corosdale’s three-pointer made it 65-61 for Oregon State with under two minutes left.

The Zags, ranked No. 16 in the AP’s final Top 25 of the season, were making their 11th NCAA tournament appearance, and third straight. Gonzaga’s best finish was an Elite Eight appearance in 2011. The Zags have made the round of 16 four times.

Gonzaga downed No. 12 seed Little Rock 68-51 in the opening round Saturday.

The Zags were shaken in the West Coast Conference tournament, losing senior starter Laura Stockton and reserve guard Jill Townsend to season-ending injuries.