SPOKANE – Killian Tillie, Gonzaga’s 6-foot-10 junior forward from France, became the fourth Zag this month to submit his name for the NBA draft.

Other Zags already declaring for the NBA after a 34-3 season under coach Mark Few have been Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell, Jr.

Under the new NCAA rules, Tillie can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback on where he might go in the draft, and still return to school. His decision needs to be made by May 29.

“Playing in the NBA has been a long-term goal of mine and I know I have a unique opportunity to fulfill this dream,” Tillie said. “I plan to take the pre-draft process extremely seriously. I want to thank Coach Few and the coaching staff for their backing.”

Tillie was beset with injuries for most of the 2018-2019 season. In 15 appearances, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds a game. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field, including 43.8 percent (14 of 32) from three-point range.

“We feel horrible for Killian with the bad run of injuries he’s had, but we’re hoping he can get healthy and have a good stretch of workouts and show how talented of a player he is,” Few said. “We will support him and help him make the best decision.”

Tillie was a preseason All-West Coast Conference selection last fall following his sophomore season when he was a second-team All-WCC selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

RUGBY

• The Seattle Seawolves (8-3) took down league-leading New Orleans (8-3) with a 25-24 victory at Starfire Sports in Tukwila during Major League Rugby action. Brock Staller was a perfect 6 for 6 on his kicks for the night and Riekert Hattingh had a key try late in the match for the winners.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• More shots and more time of possession wasn’t enough for the Reign FC (0-0-2) to break out of a 1-1 tie with Orlando (0-2-1) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Alanna Kennedy opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a goal for Orlando and Bethany Balcer came back in the 21st minute for the Reign. The Reign had a 14-13 shots advantage, a 4-2 edge in shots on target and was in possession of the ball 56% of the game.

• The Reign announced earlier Sunday it has signed forward Kiersten Dallstream, a team original. Dallstream was first signed by Reign FC before the start of its inaugural season in 2013. In a 2018 marred by injury, Dallstream played 163 minutes over three matches.

MEN’S TENNIS

• Washington (7-16, 2-6 Pac-12) won the doubles point, but nothing else in dropping a 4-1 decision at home against Stanford (16-5, 5-3). In No. 1 doubles, UW sophomore Jack Davis and senior Piers Foley defeated Sameer Kumar and Timothy Sah, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, UW seniors Kawika Lam and Enzo Sommer topped Jack Barber and Axel Geller, 6-4.