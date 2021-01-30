MORAGA, Calif. — Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Jenn Wirth contributed a double-double and the No. 18 Gonzaga women’s basketball team won its 14th straight game, rolling over Saint Mary’s 79-52 on Saturday.

Wirth, who posted her eighth double-double of the season, had 14 points and 14 rebounds, which made her the 19th Zags woman to reach 600 rebounds (612). Cierra Walker added 11 points for Gonzaga (15-2 overall, 10-0 West Coast Conference) and Kayleigh Truong had a career-high nine assists.

Madeline Holland led the Gaels (5-12, 3-8) with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Taycee Wedin added 12.

Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 69-37 in Spokane on Jan. 2.

The Bulldogs limited the Gaels to three three-pointers in the first quarter and 20% shooting to open a 16-9 lead.

Walker opened the second quarter with a layup and Townsend made a three-pointer, the first of her 13 points in the quarter, and Gonzaga was leading by double figures for good. Making 8 of 11 shots, including all four of their threes, three by Townsend, the Zags outscored the Gaels 24-14 and led 40-23 at the break.

Gonzaga had a 43-25 rebounding advantage.

Gonzaga is home against second-place Brigham Young on Tuesday in a rescheduled game.