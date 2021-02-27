SPOKANE — Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and No. 21 Gonzaga captured the West Coast Conference regular-season women’s basketball championship outright with a 77-39 rout of Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The Zags (21-3 overall, 16-1 WCC), who have won five straight conference titles and 17 overall, outscored the Lions 43-8 over the second and third quarters.

A three-pointer by Jasmine Jones had Loyola Marymount (5-18, 4-14) down 16-15 less than a minute into the second quarter but those were the visitors’ only points until the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.

The Zags scored 26 straight points while the Lions were 0 for 14 with nine turnovers.

Trailing 57-20 after three quarters, the Lions scored 19 points in the fourth, doubling their field goals from seven to 14. They went 7 of 14 from three-point range and 7 of 35 inside. They were outrebounded 45-20 and had 22 turnovers.

Ariel Johnson scored 11 points for Loyola Marymount.

Gonzaga earned a double-bye into the WCC tournament semifinals and won’t play until a week from Monday in Las Vegas.