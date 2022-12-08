History and 69 straight wins — the longest active streak among Division I teams — that began four years ago says beating the 18th-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team at the McCarthey Athletic Center is virtually impossible.

The last team to topple the Zags on their court was Saint Mary’s, who escaped the Kennel with a 74-71 win on Jan. 18, 2018.

Since then, it’s been a whole lot of winning for the Bulldogs who have won 35 games by 30 or more points and 45 games by 20 or more during the impressive stretch

The only team that’s given Gonzaga any semblance of resistance during its four-year home dominance is Washington, which lost 81-79 on a game-winning mid-range jumper from Rui Hachimura with 0.6 seconds left on Dec. 5, 2018.

“When you play a team like that, you can’t play a perfect game, but you got to have your A-game,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “They can hurt you so many different ways.

“A shot here, a play there and that’s what usually it comes down to. But just having the game back is a lot of fun. It’s great for the fans. I know the last two years they’ve missed it. We’ll go out and give it our best shot.”

Following a two-year layoff due to COVID, Washington returns to Gonzaga on Friday to renew an in-state rivalry that began in 1910 and was dominated by the Huskies, who posted a 28-6 record during the first 87 years of the series.

But everything changed in 1998 and the Zags have won 13 of the last 14 matchups, including 10 victories by 10 points or more.

“That’s a big game,” UW center Braxton Meah said. “I’m looking forward to it. That’s a statement game. We got to win that.”

Jamal Bey is the only Husky remaining for Washington from their last encounter — an 83-76 Gonzaga win on Dec. 8, 2019 — while the Zags retain Drew Timme and Anton Watson.

“It really has been a while,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said this week. “We’ll have to explain to them that this is a high-emotional game. These guys have played in about 10 high emotional games already this year, so we’ll have to sit them down.”

Timme added: “The energy’s going to be crazy, they’re pumped. I know they’ve got pretty much a brand-new team, so haven’t really got to watch them just because we’ve been so focused and hectic this week. We’re going to have to buckle down and double down and really fight and bring that grit because they’re going to want to obviously compete for the top team in the state. So it’s going to be a big game, for sure.”

At first glance, the Zags appear vulnerable, and the teams are conceivably evenly matched, considering UW is 7-2 while GU is 6-3.

However, all three of Gonzaga’s losses are to teams ranked in the top 12 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs currently own the second-most difficult strength of schedule in the nation, which includes wins over No. 19 Kentucky and No. 20 Michigan State.

Gonzaga, which is a 17 1/2-point favorite, is ninth and 20th in the KenPom and NET rankings, respectively, while Washington is 95th and 108th.

Gonzaga returns three starters in Rasir Bolton, Julian Strawther and Timme while sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman, who starred at Bellevue’s Eastside Catholic, and Watson replace Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard who were selected last summer in the NBA draft.

The Bulldogs have led the nation in scoring the past four years, but they’re ranked 47th nationally this season while averaging 80.2 points per game and shooting 49.3% from the field.

Last season, Gonzaga averaged 87.8 points and shot 52.7% while compiling a 28-4 record and the No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed before an upset loss to No. 4 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Washington enters its biggest game of the season on a high note following Sunday’s 73-63 win over Colorado.

The Huskies remain short-handed without center Franck Kepnang (knee) and point guard Noah Williams (leg), but they’re buoyed by newcomer Keion Brooks Jr., who leads the team in scoring (16.6 points) and rebounds (7.0), as well as a stingy defense that ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in points allowed (63.9).

“That zone is something you don’t face and they’re coming off a big win against Colorado,” Few said. “That was a big win for them and I’m sure they’re feeling good and they’ve got some nice athletes. They’ve got the Brooks kid from Kentucky and they’ve got a nice little freshman guard (Keyon Menifield) who’s scoring it really, really well. Hop does a great job teaching that zone.”

Hopkins is 0-3 against Gonzaga while Few is 11-1 versus Washington.

Washington also has a 5-15 record against Top-25 ranked teams under Hopkins, including 10 straight losses.

And speaking of streaks, let’s take a closer look at Gonzaga’s team-record 69 consecutive home wins.

Since 1985, Arizona owns the modern NCAA record with 71 straight wins from 1987-92. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has the next longest active streak at 25.

Lorenzo Romar knows better than anyone how difficult it is to beat Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center. Including his eight-year tenure at Pepperdine — three in the late 1990s and his current five-year stint — as well as a 15-year run with the Washington Huskies, the Waves coach is 1-9 in road games against the Zags.

“The thing that’s really incredible about a streak like that is every team that comes in there has decided they’re going to be the one to break the streak,” said Romar who led UW to a 32-game home winning streak that ended in 2005. “I give a lot of credit to the coaching staff and Coach Few to have his team ready to play those games. I know it’s so hard to get your team up for every game.

With all due respect to the West Coast Conference, Gonzaga’s streak isn’t against a Murderers’ Row of big-name opponents and includes just four games against teams from a Power Five conference.

“It’s pretty impressive regardless of the competition you’re playing to be ready to handle a challenge 69 straight times,” said Dan Dickau, a former Gonzaga star and college basketball TV analyst. “One of the knocks has always been the WCC, but the WCC has been much improved over the last few years.”

Equally impressive is GU’s streak of 269 sellouts at McCarthey Athletic Center since its opening in 2004.

If the Huskies are to capture their first road win against Gonzaga since 1944, then they’ll have to subdue a raucous Kennel crowd rated among the best in college basketball.

“They’ve got a lot of support,” Hopkins said. “Their students come out. They have those fun things like posters on different players. They do their homework. They take pride in it. It’s always fun for the players. Those experiences you’ll always remember.

“I know the last time we played there it was a really cool place to play. I’m sure it will be packed and rocking on Friday.”