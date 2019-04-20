Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. became the third Gonzaga basketball player this week to declare for the NBA draft.

Norvell made his announcement Saturday afternoon in a school release.

“I have grown so much from my first day at Gonzaga both on and off the court,” said Norvell, who averaged 14.9 points and 3.1 assists last season. “I’d like to thank Coach (Mark) Few and the entire GU coaching staff for the past three years, and for their support with this decision.

“I am excited to have this chance to fulfill my dream. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaching staff and Zags fans for their support.”

Norvell’s decision means Gonzaga’s top three scorers – junior forward Rui Hachimura (19.7) and junior forward Brandon Clarke (16.9) – have declared for the draft. Fourth-leading scorer Josh Perkins (11.0) was a senior as the Zags (33-4) reached the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga’s release didn’t indicate if Norvell would be hiring an agent. Under the new rules, players can hire an agent and go through the draft process, but must terminate the relationship by May 29 if they choose to return to school.

“Zach has been an absolute joy to coach and a tremendous asset to this program,” Few said. “As with all of our guys that go through this process, we will help provide accurate information to Zach from the correct people to assist him in making the best decision.”

This article will be updated.