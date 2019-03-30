ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and third-seeded Texas Tech used its top-ranked defense to down No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday at the Honda Center.

Matt Mooney added 17 points, while Davide Moretti scored 12 points for the Red Raiders (30-6).

In a game that featured 15 lead changes and 11 ties, Texas Tech forced 16 Gonzaga turnovers and held the nation’s top-scoring offense to its third lowest scoring output of the season. Neither team led by more than seven points.

Rui Hachimura paced the Bulldogs (33-4) with 22 points, while junior forward Brandon Clarke had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Zags shot 42.4 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from deep, while Texas Tech shot 43.9 percent overall and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. GU outrebounded the Red Raiders 37-29.

The Zags season comes to an end with the loss, while Texas Tech advances to its first Final Four next weekend in Minneapolis. The Red Raiders will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Duke and Michigan State in the East Region.

Josh Perkins added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Zach Norvell Jr. had 10.