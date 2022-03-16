PORTLAND – Certainly, Mark Few has guided more prominent and talented Gonzaga teams to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, where the Bulldogs are making their 23rd straight appearance.

The Zags started 29-0 during the 2016-17 season and won eight straight postseason games, including the WAC tournament title, before falling to North Carolina in the national championship game.

And last year, Gonzaga was the No. 1 overall seed and undefeated before falling 40 minutes short of a perfect season and losing 86-70 while being bullied and beaten by the Baylor Bears in a stunning upset.

The Zags haven’t talked much about redemption – at least not publicly – but they’re back in the Big Dance looking to made amends for previous shortcomings and capture the school’s first ever national title.

“Every team is different,” Few said Wednesday. “Probably the least reported or least talked about aspect of this team is just how much we lost from last year.

“We had a lot of new faces, and I think that the great thing about this year’s team is how easily they assimilated together and how they gave up different aspects of their game for the good of the team.”

Five-star freshman guard Jalen Suggs, who became an early NBA draft pick, was replaced by five-star freshman, 7-foot center Chet Holmgren who is projected by some to be the No. 1 pick this summer’s NBA draft.

Seniors Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi left last year and the Zags, who have been so good at mining the transfer portal, filled a spot in the lineup with former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton.

Still, the key parts of the 2021 team returned, including leading scorer Drew Timme, (17.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game), senior point guard Andrew Nembhard (5.7 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game) and rising sophomore guard Julian Strawther (12.3 ppg.).

Unlike 2021, Gonzaga isn’t the clear-cut favorite, but the Bulldogs have the best odds to win it all for a second straight year.

And once again, the Zags are the highest scoring team in the country and No. 1 in the NET, Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency metric and the No. 1 overall seed.

“We feel blessed to be able to do that,” Few said. “To be the No. 1 seed is something we do cherish because it just shows you’re the best out of everybody for 4½ months. You really, really earned this.

“This thing we start (Thursday) is just a three-week crapshoot and you’ve got to be really good, but you’ve got to be lucky, too.

“We’re at the point now where … whether we haven’t won it or whether we have won a championship, we want to win this thing as bad as anybody. But we’re also, I feel, smart enough and balanced enough to really cherish the accomplishment that we had not only this year but in years past.”

Here’s a primer of the NCAA tournament games in Portland.

No. 8 seed Boise State (27-7) vs. No. 9 Memphis (21-10)

Time/TV: 10:45 a.m. – TNT

Line: Memphis 2.5-point favorite

Region: West

Broncos notes: Boise State, which set program records for total wins, conference wins (15) and consecutive wins (14), became the fifth team in Mountain West history to win an outright regular-season championship and the conference tournament title in the same season. … This is the highest-ever seed for the Broncos who return to the NCAAs for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in school history, including three trips under coach Leon Rice. … Since starting 3-4, Boise State is 21-3 since Dec. 1. … Boise State is No. 17 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive metric. … They are the worst foul-shooting team in the tournament at 65%.

Tigers notes: First appearance in NCAA tournament since 2014 and the 27th in program history. … Memphis had some head-scratching losses during the season (Central Florida, East Carolina and SMU) while starting 9-8. The Tigers salvaged the season with a strong finish while winning 10 of their final 11 games on the way to a second-place finish in the AAC tournament. … Freshman center Jalen Duren (12.2 ppg. and 8.1 rpg.) is considered a NBA draft lottery prospect. … In their only meeting, Memphis beat Boise State 59-56 last year in the NIT quarterfinal en route to winning the tournament title. … Fourth-year coach Penny Hardaway is making his first NCAA tournament appearance.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (26-3) vs. No. 16 seed Georgia State (18-10)

Time/TV: 1:15 p.m. – TNT

Line: Gonzaga 24.5-point favorite

Region: West

Bulldog notes: GU is 36-21 in the NCAA tournament under Few. … The Zags are one of two teams to win its opening-round game in each of the last 12 tournaments. … GU is 15-4 in the tournament since 2017. … It’s Gonzaga’s second all-time meeting against Georgia State. GU won 90-65 in 1994.

Panther notes: Georgia State won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to earn the league’s automatic bid with an 80-71 win over Louisiana. … GSU is making its fourth appearance in the NCAAs since 2015, and sixth in program history. … GSU is one of the hottest teams in the nation having won 10 straight games, 12 of the last 13. … GSU offense is led by a trio of guards—Corey Allen (14.7 ppg.), Kane Williams (12.5 ppg.) and Justin Roberts (11.2 ppg.).

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (25-7 vs. No. 12 Indiana (21-13)

Time/TV: 4:20 p.m. – TBS

Line: Saint Mary’s 3-point favorite

Region: East

Gaels notes: This is the highest ever seed for the Saint Mary’s, which returns to the NCAAs for the first time since 2019 and the 11th time in program history. … The Gaels have lost just once to a non-Gonzaga squad since Jan. 8. … Saint Mary’s allows 61 points per game, which ranks No. 13th in the country. The Gaels are No. 2 nationally while allowing just 8.4 assists per game.

Hoosiers notes: This is the 40th NCAA tournament appearance for Indiana and first since 2016 under first-year coach Mike Woodson. … The Hoosiers were a bubble team, but earned an at-large NCAA tournament berth after knocking off Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. … All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.1 ppg., 8.2 rpg. and 79 blocks) has 10 double-doubles. He’s the fifth active leading scorer in the country (1,576 points) and one of only three players from a major conference to score at least 500 points in the past two seasons. … Davis scored 29 points on Tuesday.

No. 4 UCLA (25-7) vs. No. 13 Akron (24-9)

Time/TV: 4:20 p.m. – TBS

Line: UCLA 13.5-point favorite

Region: East

Bruins notes: Poised to make a second straight trip to the Final Four with a core of veterans that includes Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard, who each averaged at least 11.5 points. … Finished second in the Pac-12 regular season and tournament. … Record most wins since the 2016-17 season. … UCLA has made 51 total trips to the NCAAs, including 11 national titles. The Bruins are 11-3 in the NCAA tournament in when playing in Oregon. … First meeting against Akron.

Zips notes: Secured their fifth NCAA tournament trip and first since 2013 after beating Kent State 75-55 in the MAC tournament final. …