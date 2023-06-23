Gonzaga’s Drew Timme wasn’t one of the 58 players to hear his name called Thursday night, but the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer could still have a chance to a establish a role within one of the NBA’s top organizations.

Hours after the two-round NBA Draft ended at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Timme signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

With an Exhibit 10 deal, the Bucks will essentially give Timme a one-year, minimum-salary NBA deal with the option to convert his contract to a two-way contract if that change is made before the season begins.

NBA teams are allotted six Exhibit 10 contracts, but Timme could potentially benefit from new legislation that gives organizations three two-way contracts – one more than they were allowed last season.

Under a two-way contract, a player is able to spend up to 50 games with his NBA team while also playing for that organization’s G-League affiliate.

If the Bucks convert Timme’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract, he’d have a chance to split time between the NBA team in Milwaukee and the G-League Wisconsin Herd, based in nearby Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Though some mock drafts projected the Gonzaga star could be a late second-round selection, Timme didn’t hear his name called Thursday and once the two-round event concluded, the Texas native was considered the 12th-best player available by ESPN.com.

Timme was among a group of accomplished college centers/forwards who didn’t get drafted Thursday. Fellow All-Americans Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) went undrafted, as did national champion UConn big man Adama Sanogo and productive Florida center Colin Castleton.

All-American Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis waited until the second-to-last pick of the draft to hear his name called by the Washington Wizards, who traded the pick to the Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter an uncertain offseason after parting ways with longtime coach Mike Budenholzer, who led the franchise to an NBA championship two seasons ago. Despite earning a top seed in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee bowed out of the postseason with a first-round playoffs loss to the Miami Heat.

It’s still unclear whether the Bucks will resign 7-foot veteran center Brook Lopez or All-Star small forward Khris Middleton. The only other center listed on Milwaukee’s current roster is Meyers Leonard.

Timme left Gonzaga as one of the most accomplished players in program history, breaking Frank Burgess’ school scoring record that previously stood for 60 years. Timme became the first player in school history to score more than 2,200 points, finishing with 2,307.

A two-time WCC Player of the Year, Timme also obliterated the school record for most career points in the NCAA Tournament (301), more than doubling the previous record held by Adam Morrison. Timme, who helped the Zags reach the national championship game in 2021, also set an NCAA record by with 10 different 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament.