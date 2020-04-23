Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is chasing his dream while also keeping the option open to return for his senior season.

Kispert has entered his name in the NBA draft but said he doesn’t plan on hiring an agent. He posted the news Thursday on his Twitter account with the caption “Dream chasing.”

“After talking with the Gonzaga coaching staff and my family, I have decided to go through the NBA draft evaluation process without hiring an agent,” Kispert said. “It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation.”

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. As a junior, he averaged 13.9 points and made a team-high 78 three-pointers while connecting on 43.8% from distance.

“Since the day I stepped foot on campus, I have grown so much as a person and as a player, and I thank God every day for GU,” Kispert said. “Thank you to Coach (Mark) Few, the entire GU coaching staff, along with the most amazing fans in the country for their support with this decision.”